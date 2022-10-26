Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
CNN's David Chalian discusses a clip from "The Candidate: Blake Masters," a documentary produced by Tucker Carlson Originals where former President Trump took Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters to task after Masters said in a debate that he hadn't seen evidence of election fraud in Arizona.
