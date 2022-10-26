Josh Nalley Dead Poser 1
Man's macabre TikTok campaign lands him a spot on TV drama
A Kentucky man played dead over 300 times to win a role as a corpse on "CSI: Vegas." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 14 videos
Josh Nalley Dead Poser 1
Man's macabre TikTok campaign lands him a spot on TV drama
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barbara Costello Pumpkin orig
These viral pumpkin carving hacks will change your life
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 22: The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, August 22, 2022, with guests Alison Brie and Kevin Hart. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Watch actor Leslie Jordan bring joy and laughter to millions
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear attack Japan
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
00:39
Now playing
- Source: HLN
gabby petito new video vpx
New surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:21
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Lays Potato Chip Bag Split
The $1,800 potato chip purse that screams 'notice me!'
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fossil fuel protesters king charles cake
Video: Activists deface King Charles III wax figure, Monet painting
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trevor noah liz truss thumbnail
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kanye west no apology vpx
This reporter decided to stop listening to Kanye West. Here is why
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
police dog brazil thumbnail
Meet 'Corporal Oliveira,' the police dog turned internet sensation
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thumb robot waiter 5
Cute robot competes with a human waiter at a New York restaurant
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN