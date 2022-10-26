Man's macabre TikTok campaign lands him a spot on TV drama
A Kentucky man played dead over 300 times to win a role as a corpse on "CSI: Vegas." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 14 videos
Man's macabre TikTok campaign lands him a spot on TV drama
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
These viral pumpkin carving hacks will change your life
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch actor Leslie Jordan bring joy and laughter to millions
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
00:39
Now playing- Source: HLN
New surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:21
Now playing- Source: HLN
The $1,800 potato chip purse that screams 'notice me!'
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Activists deface King Charles III wax figure, Monet painting
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This reporter decided to stop listening to Kanye West. Here is why
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet 'Corporal Oliveira,' the police dog turned internet sensation
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cute robot competes with a human waiter at a New York restaurant
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN