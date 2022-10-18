tapper monologue 10/17
Tapper signed up for far-right social media site Gab. Here's what he saw
As the push for alternative social media sites continues, CNN's Jake Tapper joined the far-right social network site Gab, which advertises free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online. Here's what he saw.
12:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
tapper monologue 10/17
Tapper signed up for far-right social media site Gab. Here's what he saw
12:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman Donald Trump Split
Haberman reacts to report that refutes Trump's claims about Secret Service expenses
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg flowers debate vpx
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's a victim of Jan. 6 riot during debate
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a series of killings in Stockton, California, police announced. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide. Police say he is a Stockton resident. Stockton Police released Brownlee's photograph along with a weapon found in his possession.
Stockton Police arrest man suspected in string of killings
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Xi Jinping delivers a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2022. The 20th CPC National Congress opened on Sunday.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman putin split
NYT columnist says this could be Putin's 'Hail Mary'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - An aerial view of pancake ice and melt on July 19, 2022 as captured on a NASA Gulfstream V plane while on an airborne mission with University of Texas scientists to measure melting Arctic seaice. - New observations from ICESAT-2 show remarkable Arctic Sea ice thinning in just three years. Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about one-third of its winter sea ice volume, largely due to a decline in sea ice that persists over several years, called multiyear ice, according to a new study. The study also found sea ice is likely thinner than previous estimates. (Photo by Kerem Yücel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Senator warns climate change could transform this region into a center for conflict
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A sign with the U.S. Secret Service shield is cleaned before a briefing at the service's headquarters November 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Why Jan. 6 committee is asking Secret Service agent to testify again
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a cup as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Here's why Xi's subtle gestures during speech worries people
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 spacex splashdown 1014
See moment SpaceX crew splashes down
01:07
Now playing
- Source: NASA
LGB Goatscaping 01
Goats are all over California, and firefighters couldn't be happier
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
connecticut officers vpx split
Police say officers were killed after fake 911 call lured them to ambush
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN