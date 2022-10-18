Tapper signed up for far-right social media site Gab. Here's what he saw
As the push for alternative social media sites continues, CNN's Jake Tapper joined the far-right social network site Gab, which advertises free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online. Here's what he saw.
12:05 - Source: CNN
