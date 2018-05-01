Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Riding the world's most luxurious train

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Riding the world's most luxurious train

Japan's bullet trains may be famed for their speed but a ride on the Cruise Train Seven Stars in Kyushu, a luxury sleeper, is a more exclusive experience.
Source: CNN

Masters of Experience (5 Videos)

See More

Riding the world's most luxurious train

Japan's bullet trains may be famed for their speed but a ride on the Cruise Train Seven Stars in Kyushu, a luxury sleeper, is a more exclusive experience.
Source: CNN