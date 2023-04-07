Network TV Channels

Watch network television through your TV provider.

CNN

View the latest news and breaking news today for U.S., world, weather, entertainment, politics and health.

CNN International

The latest news from around the world.

HLN

Headline news in the morning, mysteries and investigations at night.

Original Series, Films, and Specials

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Join CNN for an exclusive broadcast of the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony celebrating Adam Sandler with special guests Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, and more.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

Actress and activist Eva Longoria, who describes herself as "Texican", illuminates the cultural and culinary history of Mexico by visiting its distinct regions to discover the birthplace of tacos and tequila.

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults

This four-part docuseries explores the infamous Heaven's Gate cult and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the largest mass suicide in U.S. history.

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Explore new insights into the historical Jesus and his time, using the latest scientific techniques and archaeological research.

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

Go inside the Vatican to see the power held by popes throughout history. The six-part docuseries explores how 12 apostles became 1.2 billion Catholics today.

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Stanley Tucci travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country's regional cuisines.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

The story of Theranos, a multi-billion dollar tech company, its founder Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest self-made female billionaire, and the massive fraud that collapsed the company.

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

The personal and political journey of President Barack Obama is explored in this three-part documentary series that weaves together conversations with colleagues, friends, and critics, alongside his own speeches and interviews.

United Shades of America

Follow comedian and political gadfly W. Kamau Bell as he explores the far corners of our country and its various groups and subcultures.

This Is Life with Lisa Ling

Award-winning journalist Lisa Ling goes on a courageous and breathtaking journey to the far corners of America.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Join world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy winning television personality Anthony Bourdain as he travels the globe to uncover little-known destinations and diverse cultures.

News Programs

Erin Burnett OutFront

Erin Burnett stays ahead of the headlines, delivering a show that's in-depth and informative.

Anderson Cooper 360

Anderson Cooper takes you beyond the headlines with in-depth reporting and investigations.

CNN Primetime

Join CNN's top anchors for special events and unique conversations about the issues that matter the most.

Smerconish

Michael Smerconish tackles the American political and news stories of the week, offering only one kind of talking points: his own.

State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

Jake Tapper and Dana Bash bring together major newsmakers, analysts and experts to tackle pressing domestic issues and diplomacy on the global stage.

Fareed Zakaria GPS

Fareed Zakaria brings viewers his insights and analysis, and interviews world leaders, artists, scientists, business leaders, global affairs analysts and other cultural observers for the 'Global Public Square.'

Inside Politics with Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip leads an in-depth conversation on the week's most important political storylines, with a diverse set of analysts and news-making interviews.

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

CNN anchor Chris Wallace explores his wide range of interests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art, and culture - having candid conversations with a rich variety of guests.