Survivor empowers children against sexual abuse

Erin Merryn reached a milestone when Erin's Law was passed in Georgia -- making it the 35th state to enact her program, which mandates sexual abuse and personal body safety education in schools. Her hope is to prevent children from experiencing the abuse that happened to her.
