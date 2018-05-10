Nurse charged in death of McMaster's father

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and could face up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted of failing to provide adequate care after he suffered a fall.
A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and could face up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted of failing to provide adequate care after he suffered a fall.