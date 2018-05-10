Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other members of the Office of Attorney General's Criminal Prosecutions Section will announce a major development in a significant Philadelphia criminal case.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other members of the Office of Attorney General's Criminal Prosecutions Section will announce a major development in a significant Philadelphia criminal case.

    JUST WATCHED

    Nurse charged in death of McMaster's father

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nurse charged in death of McMaster's father

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and could face up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted of failing to provide adequate care after he suffered a fall.
Source: KYW

Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster (6 Videos)

See More

Nurse charged in death of McMaster's father

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and could face up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted of failing to provide adequate care after he suffered a fall.
Source: KYW