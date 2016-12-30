Breaking News

    Court reinstates Skakel murder conviction (2016)

CNN's Jim Sciutto talks to CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin about the Connecticut Supreme Court reinstating the 2002 murder conviction of Michael Skakel. Skakel, a Kennedy relative, was found guilty in the 1975 death of Martha Moxley, his childhood neighbor.
