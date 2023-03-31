The startup pushing a 'smart' farming revolution
The global population is growing, making future food security a major concern. Bangladeshi startup iFarmer is using technology to help the South Asian nation's nearly 17 million farmers to increase their yields.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
The startup pushing a 'smart' farming revolution
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Sanders grill ex-Starbucks CEO on union-busting tactics
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star reacts to Senate hearing on bank failures
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how much it costs to fly to space
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What the hell?': Tapper reacts to show's first episode 10 years later
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN