He spent most of his life in an iron lung. How he defied expectations (2022)
Paul Alexander, who spent the vast majority of the past 70 years in an iron lung and defied expectations by becoming a lawyer and author, died at the age of 78, according to his brother Philip Alexander. In 2022, Alexander spoke to CNN about his life.
