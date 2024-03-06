Video Ad Feedback
'A walking experiment': Hear what happened to man who got 217 Covid shots
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 Covid-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study. CNN's Meg Tirrell breaks down what happened.
Your Health 16 videos
'A walking experiment': Hear what happened to man who got 217 Covid shots
Here's where to find the first approved over-the-counter oral contraceptive
Watch a nutritionist explain the food labels behind three everyday foods
Drugs like Ozempic may transform industries we're not even thinking about
How to check if you've been vaccinated for measles as cases appear in US
'I know that isn't what people want to hear': Dr. Gupta weighs in on 'dry January'
A new potential Alzheimer's test can find symptoms before they begin to show
Research finds minority children face disparities in health care
Michael Strahan and his daughter disclose her brain cancer battle
18-day-old baby undergoes first partial heart transplant
Mom wakes up after kidney stone procedure with her legs amputated
Major drug companies massively cut insulin prices. Hear why
'Crush depression with Minecraft' is the promise of this digital mental health company
Poison control centers see 1,500% spike in these type of calls
Over half of Black patients expect to be insulted by medical professionals, study shows
'What are the odds?': She's pregnant with twins, but they don't share a womb
