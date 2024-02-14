Video Ad Feedback
How to make a delicious cup of chai in under 3 minutes
Award-winning chef Vikas Khanna has a quick and easy recipe to make instant chai powder so that you can enjoy a fragrant cup of chai in minutes.
Improve your wellbeing with food 19 videos
How to make a delicious cup of chai in under 3 minutes
What is ultraprocessed food? Nutritionist explains why it can taste different
How not to slice an onion, according to a chef
Mediterranean chef: This recipe will take your party to a whole new level of deliciousness
Here's how to cut a pineapple quickly and safely
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
This staple of Southern cuisine could be a key to living longer
How to pick the perfect watermelon in 3 easy steps
Confused on how to cut a mango? A chef explains
Try this 10-second hack to peel garlic
You should try the Mediterranean diet version of tuna salad
A filling Mediterranean soup
Avocado Mediterranean dip
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
Video: Food scientist explains how to stop your groceries going bad
How healthy eating can lengthen your life
Why tea is good for you and how to make the perfect cup
Mediterranean chef reveals a favorite summertime snack
VIDEO: Pro chef gives 5 positives and 1 negative for switching to induction ranges
