Latest Videos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor: Why women are afraid to be pregnant in this state
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Inappropriate': Harris slams prosecutor's report about Biden
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert says this is what Putin hoped to get from Carlson interview
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Avlon says Stefanik's remark should disqualify her from becoming VP
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is his party': John King breaks down Trump's win in Nevada caucuses
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper receives devastating voicemail from mother who lost son to cancer
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter details what we know about house shooting in Pennsylvania
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I just want justice for my baby boy': Parents of decapitated newborn share their story
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP senator reveals threat he received working on border bill
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Johnson's reaction to back-to-back failed votes
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment House Speaker reads failed vote in Mayorkas impeachment
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why ex-Trump White House lawyer describes Trump ruling as 'epic'
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Show some spine': Biden calls out Trump and GOP on border bill
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN