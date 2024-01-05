couch workout 3
Don't bother getting up! Start your new year of working out from your couch
For many of us, those New Year's resolutions come a bit too soon after we've spent several weeks becoming reacquainted with our couch. Health and mobility coach Dana Santas gives you a break by showing four exercises that all start and end while sitting in front of the television.
