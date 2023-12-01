Video Ad Feedback
How this 'perfect predator' saved his life after nine months in the hospital
A spike in deadly infections has forced scientists to find new ways to fight superbugs. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke with researchers who are looking to nature in the fight against them.
Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How this 'perfect predator' saved his life after nine months in the hospital
04:28
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What are the odds?': She's pregnant with twins, but they don't share a womb
02:05
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Arkansas man receives world's first whole eye surgery
03:32
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
01:42
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What is ultraprocessed food? Nutritionist explains why it can taste different
02:42
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctors disconnect half of SoCal 6-year-old's brain
02:02
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This highly sought after skill could actually be bad for your health
02:29
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These common walking mistakes can ruin a good thing
01:57
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nearly 40% of dementia cases can be prevented with one small health change
02:13
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Want to live longer? Follow these tips from 'blue zones'
02:35
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why your allergies are getting worse and lasting longer
02:00
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The murky science behind cold water immersion
03:11
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He wanted to end his life at 15. Why his family turned to ketamine
04:48
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How gardening led this New Jersey woman to mysterious meat allergy
02:29
Source: CNN