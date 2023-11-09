Aaron James, 46, and wife Meagan kiss for the first time following his transplant surgery.
Video Ad Feedback
Arkansas man receives world's first whole eye surgery
A surgical team at NYU Langone Health in New York has performed the world's first successful whole-eye, partial face transplant in a living person. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
03:32 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
Aaron James, 46, and wife Meagan kiss for the first time following his transplant surgery.
Video Ad Feedback
Arkansas man receives world's first whole eye surgery
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brain nap video
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shot of a young businessman experiencing stress during late night at work
Video Ad Feedback
This highly sought after skill could actually be bad for your health
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LBB walking 05
Video Ad Feedback
These common walking mistakes can ruin a good thing
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dementia prevantion tips playing an instrument
Video Ad Feedback
Nearly 40% of dementia cases can be prevented with one small health change
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
blue zones longevity diet cprog orig_00004406.png
Video Ad Feedback
Want to live longer? Follow these tips from 'blue zones'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
allergies climate change 4
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why your allergies are getting worse and lasting longer
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LBB Ice Baths THUMB 2
Video Ad Feedback
The murky science behind cold water immersion
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ketamine therapy teen 4
Video Ad Feedback
He wanted to end his life at 15. Why his family turned to ketamine
04:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Extreme heat explainer 1
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tick allergy tirrell pkg thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How gardening led this New Jersey woman to mysterious meat allergy
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kiyoko Ray, right, was pregnant with her seventh child when she decided to hire doula Zania Mathis. Cost was a major factor in her decision.
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the health care workers protecting Black mothers
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alzheimer's drug Leqembi Tirrell pkg
Video Ad Feedback
This is the first Alzheimer's drug proven to slow disease progression
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baby Denver
Video Ad Feedback
Baby in utero undergoes groundbreaking surgery
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FREMANTLE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Heather Anderson of the Crows looks to pass the ball during the round four AFL Women's match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Adelaide Crows at Fremantle Oval on February 26, 2017 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CTE diagnosed in female pro athlete for first time
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A woman blows her nose in Godewaersvelde, northern France on May 18, 2013, as the return of pleasant weather marks the arrival of allergenic pollen. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
If you have allergies, you may want to avoid this type of medication
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN