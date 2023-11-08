Video Ad Feedback
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
Doctors turned to an unusual tool to help keep 34-year-old Davey Bauer alive after his lungs stopped working: large breast implants. Experts say it was an innovative solution to give Bauer's body time to fight off a nasty infection so it could accept a lifesaving double lung transplant. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.
01:42 - Source: CNN
Your Health 17 videos
