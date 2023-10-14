Video Ad Feedback
Why this expert thinks everyone's mental health is 'at risk' from Israel-Hamas war
Dr. Gail Saltz, Psychiatrist and Psychoanalyst, explains how to make sure the Israel-Hamas war doesn't take a toll on your mental health.
05:33 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why this expert thinks everyone's mental health is 'at risk' from Israel-Hamas war
05:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN walks through the horrific site of music festival massacre
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it looks like inside Gaza as drumbeat of invasion grows
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Weapons used by Hamas militants appear to be Russian or Chinese made
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't even know if I'll live for the next month': Hear from student stuck in Gaza
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas trapped civilians at music festival
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Two failures': Former defense secretary reacts to US having intel ahead of attack
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UN official: We do not know how to help people in Gaza move safely
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dad rejoins Israeli military to fight alongside daughters
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor presses IDF spokesman on time window for evacuation of northern Gaza
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Not fair for children like us': Girl in Gaza shares what life is like right now
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage of war-torn Gaza show immense destruction
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general: The issue with Palestinians leaving Gaza
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN