Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the secret to aging well
People often shy away from the topic of getting older, but many enjoy their later years. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent gives advice on how to age well, including some he's received from his own parents.
03:03 - Source: CNN
Champions for Change 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the secret to aging well
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This CNN reporter covers war and conflict. Here's how she copes
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cancer patient's mom takes on the drug shortage crisis
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They created a nonprofit to help victims. This mass shooting was too much for them
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
After prison, Alabama football legend pays it forward
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The 'Amazing Grace' of music to alleviate memory loss
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
On wheels or on waves, life rolls on for the 'Godfather of adaptive surfing'
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why hip-hop is much more than music for these freestyle rappers
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former football player tackles mental health crisis
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hip hop maven Sophia Chang champions mentorship for women of color
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The shelter striving to rescue every savable animal by 2025
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Karate instructor reveals the secret to overcoming life's challenges
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN