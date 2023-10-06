DV Sanjay Aging_1
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the secret to aging well
People often shy away from the topic of getting older, but many enjoy their later years. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent gives advice on how to age well, including some he's received from his own parents.
Champions for Change 14 videos
CFC Sara Sidner fear 2
This CNN reporter covers war and conflict. Here's how she copes
Her child's leukemia diagnosis was scary enough. But after Laura Bray learned a drug her daughter desperately needed wasn't available, she made it her mission that no other parents would have to experience the same.
Cancer patient's mom takes on the drug shortage crisis
After losing their daughter in the Aurora, Colorado, theater attack, Sandy and Lonnie Phillips turned their grief into compassion for others touched by mass shootings.
They created a nonprofit to help victims. This mass shooting was too much for them
Sherman Williams was a Super Bowl champion before a sudden fall from grace. Now he's turned his life around to the benefit of his entire community.
After prison, Alabama football legend pays it forward
A Minnesota-based chorus offers inspiration for dementia patients and caregivers. For CNN's Amara Walker and her mother, it's deeply personal.
The 'Amazing Grace' of music to alleviate memory loss
An accident almost wiped out surfer Jesse Billauer's dreams. But then he got back on his board and helped spark a worldwide movement for adaptive sports.
On wheels or on waves, life rolls on for the 'Godfather of adaptive surfing'
Soul Food Cypher offers a safe space for artistic expression and community building, all while changing misperceptions of rap and hip hop.
Why hip-hop is much more than music for these freestyle rappers
Harry Miller gave his all on Ohio State University's football team. But his toughest fight was off the field, battling depression.
Former football player tackles mental health crisis
Sophia Chang made a name for herself managing some of the biggest names in hip hop. Now she's calling on her network to uplift those who have traditionally been overlooked.
Hip hop maven Sophia Chang champions mentorship for women of color
As a child, Muriel Saenz survived political unrest in Central America. As an adult, she now helps those who have had to flee their homelands for safety.
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
On the forefront of the no-kill movement, Best Friends Animal Society is transforming pet rescue and adoption.
The shelter striving to rescue every savable animal by 2025
Even with a 7th degree Black Belt, Shuseki Shihan Mel Ramsey found the onset of the pandemic "scary." But under his innovative leadership, his Upper West Side karate community emerged even stronger than before.
Karate instructor reveals the secret to overcoming life's challenges
CFC Digital Wolf 05
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
