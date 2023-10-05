Video Ad Feedback
Inside Mounjaro factory trying to meet 300% demand increase of drug used for weight loss
CNN medical correspondent Meg Tirrell gets exclusive access inside a Mounjaro manufacturing plant. This prescription medication is approved by the FDA to treat Type 2 diabetes and has recently ramped up off-label use for weight loss. Without insurance, a one-month supply costs more than $1,000. Mounjaro is trying to meet the increased demand, as it awaits FDA approval as a weight loss medication.
02:50 - Source: CNN
