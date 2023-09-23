Video Ad Feedback
Short on amoxicillin? CNN medical correspondent explains what to do
Liquid formulations of the common antibiotic amoxicillin are in short supply for the second year in a row, according to the FDA. CNN medical correspondent Meg Tirrell reports.
Your Health 16 videos
Short on amoxicillin? CNN medical correspondent explains what to do
The murky science behind cold water immersion
He wanted to end his life at 15. Why his family turned to ketamine
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
How gardening led this New Jersey woman to mysterious meat allergy
Meet the health care workers protecting Black mothers
This is the first Alzheimer's drug proven to slow disease progression
Baby in utero undergoes groundbreaking surgery
CTE diagnosed in female pro athlete for first time
If you have allergies, you may want to avoid this type of medication
Doctor explains new over-the-counter medicine that's a 'complete antidote to opioids'
Maternity wards across the US are closing because of this issue
Nearly 40% of dementia cases can be prevented with one small health change
This type of exercise might be better for your brain than biking or jogging
Young model becomes double-amputee after Covid
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
