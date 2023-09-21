Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when you breathe polluted air
It's hard to imagine but even air that appears "clean" can be harmful. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what factors affect our air quality and some of the steps you can take to keep yourself safe.
Watch baby seals cuddle after they're freed from a net
Hudson River used to be one of the most polluted rivers in the world. This activist swam its entire length
'We're cooking our cities': These drones map 150-degree temperatures in urban areas
See vessel pull over 25,000 pounds of trash from the ocean
Leading scientist explains how cities can help solve climate change
Video: Food scientist explains how to stop your groceries going bad
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
Californians are getting rid of their lawns and raking in thousands
Goats are all over California, and firefighters couldn't be happier
5 ways to cut your plastic waste
Easy tips for starting your first organic garden
What's the weather forecast for 2050?
See how the climate crisis has impacted Earth
10-year-old asks Jane Goodall a real thinker
