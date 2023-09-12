Video Ad Feedback
From 2 minutes to 47 seconds. See how our attention spans have changed
Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses how attention spans have changed and the way our brains have been affected by it. Listen to the new season of "Chasing Life" wherever you get your podcasts.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
From 2 minutes to 47 seconds. See how our attention spans have changed
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The murky science behind cold water immersion
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He wanted to end his life at 15. Why his family turned to ketamine
04:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How gardening led this New Jersey woman to mysterious meat allergy
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the health care workers protecting Black mothers
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the first Alzheimer's drug proven to slow disease progression
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Baby in utero undergoes groundbreaking surgery
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CTE diagnosed in female pro athlete for first time
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
If you have allergies, you may want to avoid this type of medication
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor explains new over-the-counter medicine that's a 'complete antidote to opioids'
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maternity wards across the US are closing because of this issue
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nearly 40% of dementia cases can be prevented with one small health change
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This type of exercise might be better for your brain than biking or jogging
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Young model becomes double-amputee after Covid
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN