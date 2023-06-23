This colorful meal holds the key to the Mediterranean lifestyle
Creating a quick and healthy meal isn't always easy, but Suzy Karadsheh, author of "The Mediterranean Dish," has the perfect option for your next gathering. The mezze platter is a delicious and nutritious meal that takes items right from your fridge to a whole new level.
