butterbean hummus 5
This Mediterranean diet staple with a Southern twist could help you live longer
"Sunday Best" cookbook author and chef Adrienne Cheatham explains how to transform a Mediterranean diet staple by swapping in an ingredient common in Southern cuisine.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with food 21 videos
Watermelon slices arranged on a plate. Krakow, Poland on August 8th, 2019. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
How to pick the perfect watermelon in 3 easy steps
01:34
GERMANY - MARCH 27: GERMANY, BONN, Mango (Mangifera indica Lat,), mangoes from Peru, [digital medium format photography] (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)
Confused on how to cut a mango? A chef explains
01:25
garlic thumb 3
Try this 10-second hack to peel garlic
01:10
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
03_induction range vs gas with baby
VIDEO: Pro chef gives 5 positives and 1 negative for switching to induction ranges
03:12
tuna salad recipe mediterranean cookbook
You should try the Mediterranean diet version of tuna salad
01:43
chickpea soup recipe Suzy Karadsheh
A filling Mediterranean soup
03:08
lbb citrus drip random house
Avocado Mediterranean dip
02:57
02 April 2020, Bavaria, Kaufbeuren: Various vegetables are stored in the vegetable compartments of a refrigerator. Due to a lack of harvest workers in the Corona crisis, some fruits and vegetables could become more expensive and scarce, according to the Bavarian Minister of Agriculture, Michaela Kaniber (CSU). Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
02:42
oat milk thumb 2
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
03:18
blue zones food
How healthy eating can lengthen your life
01:47
poppy cnnhosts crisp 10
Poppy Harlow and her kids make grandma's apple crisp
04:06
alisyn camerota linguini with clams recipe cnnhosts 02
