This Mediterranean diet staple with a Southern twist could help you live longer
"Sunday Best" cookbook author and chef Adrienne Cheatham explains how to transform a Mediterranean diet staple by swapping in an ingredient common in Southern cuisine.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with food 21 videos
This Mediterranean diet staple with a Southern twist could help you live longer
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to pick the perfect watermelon in 3 easy steps
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Confused on how to cut a mango? A chef explains
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Try this 10-second hack to peel garlic
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
VIDEO: Pro chef gives 5 positives and 1 negative for switching to induction ranges
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
You should try the Mediterranean diet version of tuna salad
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
A filling Mediterranean soup
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Avocado Mediterranean dip
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
How healthy eating can lengthen your life
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Poppy Harlow and her kids make grandma's apple crisp
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ho