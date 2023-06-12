WABC bridge
How wildfire smoke can affect your health
CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains how harmful wildfire smoke can be, who it impacts the most, and how to stay safe.
03:22 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
John Bolton
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Donald Trump Bill Barr Split
'He is not a victim here': Bill Barr rebuts Trump's claims about DOJ indictment
01:59
I95Collapse2
Aerial footage shows collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia
01:00
A soldier stands next to the wreckage of a plane during the search for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago in the jungles of Caqueta, Colombia May 19, 2023. Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
trump supporter vpx
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
travis leake in moscow police custody
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Jim Jordan SOTU
'I go on the president's word and he said he did': Rep. Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
04:57
Fareed Zakaria 061123
Fareed: Some Europeans worried about Biden's approach to China
06:00
asa hutchinson vivek ramaswamy splti SOTU
Asa Hutchinson reacts to GOP rival's promise to pardon Trump if he's elected
02:04
SCREENGRAB Manchester Champions League Watch Party
Watch Manchester City fans go crazy after Champions League win
00:31
Convicted Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski is escorted by US Marshals outside the Sacramento County Federal Court, Sacramento, California, May 4, 1998. Kaczynski was given four consecutive life sentences. AFP PHOTO/POOL (Photo credit should read RICH PEDRONCELLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
03:21
Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Why Trump's comparison to Biden's 1,850 boxes is a false equivalency
01:52
destroyed military equipment ukraine
Video shows collection of Western donated equipment destroyed by Russia
02:20
jack smith special counsel remarks 060923 ISO
See Special Counsel Jack Smith's statement on Trump indictment
02:34
