She spent 13 weeks carrying a baby that was 'sure to die'. This is why
CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen talks to one Florida woman who says she did not get an abortion after discovering that her baby would not survive for long after birth due to the state's abortion laws.
02:51 - Source: CNN
