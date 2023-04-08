'Flabbergasted': See doctor's reaction to judge's controversial ruling
Emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney discusses a ruling by federal Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk that said the FDA's approval of mifepristone, a drug used to terminate a pregnancy, should be halted. The court later paused that ruling so the federal government can appeal.
02:33 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
'Flabbergasted': See doctor's reaction to judge's controversial ruling
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israel launches strikes in Lebanon and Gaza after rockets fired across border
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scene outside of homeless shelter after resident kills staff member
01:41
Now playing- Source: WPTZ
Maternity wards across the US are closing because of this issue
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
He's been served his last meal three times. Now he could get a life-saving reprieve
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are ready': The IDF prepares reserve forces following barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza and Lebanon
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear lawmaker's message to the former colleagues that expelled him
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tenn. state lawmaker defends protest: 'The world is watching'
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket fire
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Clarence Thomas accepted several luxury trips from GOP donor
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee House Democrat's reaction after GOP fails to expel her
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel after raids on al-Aqsa mosque
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
French protesters light flares while storming investment firm
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian defector describes how Putin's paranoia is taking form in interview with reporter
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN