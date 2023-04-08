Video Dr. Megan Rainey Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk split
'Flabbergasted': See doctor's reaction to judge's controversial ruling
Emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney discusses a ruling by federal Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk that said the FDA's approval of mifepristone, a drug used to terminate a pregnancy, should be halted. The court later paused that ruling so the federal government can appeal.
02:33 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Dr. Megan Rainey Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk split
'Flabbergasted': See doctor's reaction to judge's controversial ruling
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli strikes vpx
Israel launches strikes in Lebanon and Gaza after rockets fired across border
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris Fisk University
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vermont homeless shelter
Video shows scene outside of homeless shelter after resident kills staff member
01:41
Now playing
- Source: WPTZ
bonner health campus hospital vpx
Maternity wards across the US are closing because of this issue
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
richard glossip vpx
He's been served his last meal three times. Now he could get a life-saving reprieve
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idf spokesman vpx
'We are ready': The IDF prepares reserve forces following barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza and Lebanon
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Jones
Hear lawmaker's message to the former colleagues that expelled him
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tenn. state lawmaker defends protest: 'The world is watching'
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza explosion
Israel strikes Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket fire
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022.
Justice Clarence Thomas accepted several luxury trips from GOP donor
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennessee Gloria Johnson SCREENGRAB
See Tennessee House Democrat's reaction after GOP fails to expel her
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trails from rockets can be seen over the skies of northern Israel in this screengrab taken from video.
Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel after raids on al-Aqsa mosque
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
france blackrock
French protesters light flares while storming investment firm
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian defector/Putin split vpx
Russian defector describes how Putin's paranoia is taking form in interview with reporter
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN