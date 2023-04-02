Hamlin helps launch emergency cardiac response bill
Life-saving medical defibrillators aren't required in all schools; Damar Hamlin wants to help change that. The Buffalo Bills safety joined lawmakers to introduce the bipartisan "Access to AEDs" Act. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield spoke with one of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), about its potential impact in schools.
