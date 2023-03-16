Doctor explains 'alarming' new CDC report
Deputy Dean of Public Health at Brown University Dr. Megan Ranney breaks down a new CDC report that shows that the nation's maternal death rate rose significantly in 2021, with the rates among Black women more than twice as high as those of White women.
01:46 - Source: CNN
