Hear Dr. Fauci's response to Covid lab leak theory
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN's Jim Acosta to discuss the minority view that the Covid-19 virus occurred as a result of work in a Chinese lab known as the "lab leak theory."
03:08 - Source: CNN
