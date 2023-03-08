Jacqueline Howard 0308
What is medical tourism and what are the risks
CNN health reporter Jacqueline Howard talks about medical tourism's rise and the risks involved with seeking medical treatment in foreign countries.
02:27 - Source: CNN
Your Health 17 videos
05 model covid wellness before after
Young model becomes double-amputee after Covid
02:32
Healthy sugar substitute erythritol on a gray background
Popular zero-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
01:33
how to stop snoring old fashioned
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
thumb test dementia 5
Is it forgetfulness or dementia? This is how your doctor finds out
02:53
Teenage girl using a smartphone on a bed social media and addiction concept
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
growth mindset frustrated face
This 95-second video will help you build a habit for good
01:35
Ezekiel Emanuel headshot
Leading US doctor says he won't get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
01:35
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What is mpox? Dr. Gupta explains how this rare virus spreads
02:54
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
cpr
If you don't know how to perform CPR, watch this
03:36
01 water glass STOCK
Study: Staying hydrate lowers risk for disease, premature death
02:53
mother daughter cohen pkg
'Does this mean I die?': Child's question when she was told her lifesaving medicine isn't available
03:16
sanjay gupta top ten health stories wellness cprog_00000000.png
Sanjay Gupta wraps up the top 10 health stories of 2022
07:54
Sympathetic woman hugging friend with EMPATHY and SUPPORT. Friendship concept between two best friends
Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study
01:48
