View of East Palestine weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailment released various toxic chemicals resulting in effecting air and ground quality weeks ago. A town hall meeting spearheaded by East Palestine Justice, lawyer Mikal Watts and, lending her support, Erin Brockovich is slated to happen today, March 2, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Anxiety still looms over East Palestine one month after train derailment
Situation Room
One month following the train derailment and subsequent chemical spill, residents of East Palestine and the surrounding region are still anxious about the long term effects for themselves, their families, and their businesses. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
04:38 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
View of East Palestine weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailment released various toxic chemicals resulting in effecting air and ground quality weeks ago. A town hall meeting spearheaded by East Palestine Justice, lawyer Mikal Watts and, lending her support, Erin Brockovich is slated to happen today, March 2, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Anxiety still looms over East Palestine one month after train derailment
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
judge alex murdaugh split sentencing 0303
Judge condemns 'the monster' Alex Murdaugh became before sentencing him
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 02: Hats are for sale at The MAGA Mall booth in the expo hall of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 02, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Thousands of people from across the country gather at CPAC to celebrate the "Make America Great Again" brand of politics for three days on the outskirts of Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
CPAC Republicans give advice to Trump in 2024
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cpac nikki haley vpx
Nikki Haley tells CPAC 'If you're tired of losing,' vote for me
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
huwara pkg gold
CNN goes to village far-right politician said should be 'erased'. See what we found
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Story VanNess Drag vpx
This US state will restrict drag shows. Hear drag performer's reaction
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video only Sergey Lavrov laughter India
Top Russian official's remark about Ukraine war draws laughter
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
murdaugh juror
'All he did was blow snot': Juror on whether Murdaugh was crying on the stand
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CA snow
California residents left stranded after unprecedented snowstorm
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
East Palestine Ohio town hall 0302
'Get us out!': Ohio residents demand evacuation
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian volunteer corps
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial drone photograph taken on March 1, 2023, shows emergency crews searching wreckage after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. - At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on February 28, 2023, authorities said. A fire services spokesman confirmed that three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers - collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki. (Photo by Vasilis VERVERIDIS / Eurokinissi/motionteam / AFP) (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/Eurokinissi/motionteam/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lufthansa flight turbulence aftermath
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Murdaugh verdict vpx
See the moment verdict was read in Murdaugh trial
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly 'distressed' after being asked to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Green Gabriel Sterling
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP election official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN