Popular zero-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
A sugar replacement called erythritol -- used to add bulk or sweeten stevia, monkfruit and keto reduced-sugar products -- has been linked to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and death, according to a new study. Dr. Dhruv Khullar joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the study's findings.
02:37 - Source: CNN
