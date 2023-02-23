The Pitts family
Adderall shortage hits home for this Utah family
CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen meets a Utah family and their daughter struggling to fill her A.D.H.D. prescription during a national shortage.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
The Pitts family
Adderall shortage hits home for this Utah family
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
how to stop snoring old fashioned
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thumb test dementia 5
Is it forgetfulness or dementia? This is how your doctor finds out
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teenage girl using a smartphone on a bed social media and addiction concept
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
growth mindset frustrated face
This 95-second video will help you build a habit for good
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ezekiel Emanuel headshot
Leading US doctor says he won't get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What is mpox? Dr. Gupta explains how this rare virus spreads
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cpr
If you don't know how to perform CPR, watch this
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 water glass STOCK
Study: Staying hydrate lowers risk for disease, premature death
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mother daughter cohen pkg
'Does this mean I die?': Child's question when she was told her lifesaving medicine isn't available
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay gupta top ten health stories wellness cprog_00000000.png
Sanjay Gupta wraps up the top 10 health stories of 2022
07:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sympathetic woman hugging friend with EMPATHY and SUPPORT. Friendship concept between two best friends
Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome 1
'We're born with this and will never be free:' Hear stories from people with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN