Gupta earthquake survival orig thumb 3
Earthquake survivors are being rescued 10 days later -- here's how they've survived
Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down how some people are able to survive for many days under the rubble, and why some international rescue teams adhere to "the rules of fours."
02:38 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 14 videos
Gupta earthquake survival orig thumb 3
Earthquake survivors are being rescued 10 days later -- here's how they've survived
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
George On Red Wings Jumbotron 1
See why hockey fans went crazy for this 4-year-old
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ryan Seacrest
Watch Ryan Seacrest get emotional while announcing departure from 'Live'
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Peeps Pepsi
Would you try this Peeps-flavored Pepsi? See how these taste tests went
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Central Park Escaped Owl 2
Escaped zoo owl learns to hunt in Central Park
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
Can AI get you a date? CNN tested it
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
10/6/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Jeremy Freeman Unit Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
Puppy Bowl referee says dogs with special needs are participating this year
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
24 hour daycare_6
'I don't really have a choice': Inside one of America's 24-hour daycare centers
04:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kelce mom
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN