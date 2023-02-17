Yes, nasal strips work. Here are 3 other ways to reduce snoring
Weill Cornell sleep specialist Dr. Daniel Barone tells you what daily habits are making your snoring unbearable. If you don't have sleep apnea (which can be dangerous), he has a few tricks and contraptions that can help ease that racket you're making.
01:43 - Source: CNN
