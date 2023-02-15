This one mistake could be ruining your online dating life. Here's how to fix it
Having trouble finding a great date? Online dating expert Erika Ettin explains how finding the right person became even more difficult after 2016 and how she counsels her clients to reframe their thinking around love.
02:17 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with healthy relationships 9 videos
This one mistake could be ruining your online dating life. Here's how to fix it
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
An influencer put 6 months of her heartache on YouTube
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Does my dog love me? Brain scans say...
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
3 things Poppy Harlow learned to become a better parent
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain how acts of kindness affect a key part of the brain
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
This couple has the secret to everlasting love
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Infertility advice: Experts share ways to cope
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchors open up about infertility struggles
06:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What extroverts and introverts can learn from each other
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN