CNN investigates if your school is equipped to save a life
CNN launched an investigation on how schools can be more equipped to respond to cardiac arrest incidents after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in January. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta examines how accessible resources like an AED (automated external defibrillators) are available at schools to treat cardiac arrest.
05:29 - Source: CNN
