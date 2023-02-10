Getting Over a Breakup Thumb 1
An influencer put 6 months of her heartache on YouTube. Nearly a million people watched
Paulina Torres, a 20-year-old influencer, used her popular YouTube channel to document 6 months of heartache after a breakup. An expert on love and the brain explains why so many tuned in and why it all hurts so darn much.
Improve your wellbeing with healthy relationships 8 videos
Does my dog love me? Brain scans say...
Does my dog love me? Brain scans say...
poppy harlow parenting tips lbb 05
3 things Poppy Harlow learned to become a better parent
gupta acts of kindness 1
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain how acts of kindness affect a key part of the brain
This couple has the secret to everlasting love
This couple has the secret to everlasting love
chloe melas 003
Infertility advice: Experts share ways to cope
alisyn camerota panel 2
CNN anchors open up about infertility struggles
Arthur C Brooks ACFC desk
What extroverts and introverts can learn from each other
