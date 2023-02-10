An influencer put 6 months of her heartache on YouTube. Nearly a million people watched
Paulina Torres, a 20-year-old influencer, used her popular YouTube channel to document 6 months of heartache after a breakup. An expert on love and the brain explains why so many tuned in and why it all hurts so darn much.
02:56 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with healthy relationships 8 videos
An influencer put 6 months of her heartache on YouTube. Nearly a million people watched
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Does my dog love me? Brain scans say...
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
3 things Poppy Harlow learned to become a better parent
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain how acts of kindness affect a key part of the brain
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
This couple has the secret to everlasting love
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Infertility advice: Experts share ways to cope
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchors open up about infertility struggles
06:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What extroverts and introverts can learn from each other
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN