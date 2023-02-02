Inside the DEA's secret lab testing deadly drugs
The US Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50 million fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl last year. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta goes inside the DEA's secret lab where they are uncovering these deadly doses. For more on the opioid epidemic, watch the CNN Film "American Pain" this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
03:46 - Source: CNN
America's opioid epidemic 15 videos
Inside the DEA's secret lab testing deadly drugs
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pain clinic worker: I made about $20,000 a week
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
FBI agent: In one year, this pain clinic bought nearly 3 million opioid pills
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Parents detail finding son dead from fentanyl poisoning after he sought 'pain reliever' on Snapchat
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why are opioids so addictive?
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
How dangerous is Fentanyl?
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kellyanne Conway touts opioid funding
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNNMoney
This is your brain on heroin
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters throw pill bottles in famous museum
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Heroin addict watches himself hit rock bottom
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video of a Heroin addict being treated after overdosing
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN