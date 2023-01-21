What makes a person like Santos lie compulsively?
Why do people like Congressman George Santos tell so many easy-to-disprove lies about themselves? "Sometimes they can't tell the difference between what's real and what's not real," says psychiatrist Dr. Tracey Marks. "It also has a compulsive nature to it, where they have a drive to tell these stories and they just can't stop."
Source: CNN
