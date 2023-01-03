choosing weights dana santas 2
There's an easy way to know what weights are right for you
Too heavy? Too light? Too darn tiring!? It's not you. Here's how to know you're choosing the right weight when doing your workout.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with fitness 13 videos
sciatica pain lbb with frame
Video: Sciatica affects 2 out of 5 people, here's help
06:48
upper back pain exercises lbb 01
We all have back pain, YouTube's Bob and Brad have answers
03:24
LBB sitting 02
Take a quick break to squeeze in these easy exercises
09:21
dana santas low back pain LOGO
It's easy to remember this one stretch to relieve lower back pain
03:49
dana santas habit stacking coffee
VIDEO: Here's what 'habit stacking' looks like around the house
04:05
how to jump rope trend instagram jnd orig LBB_00000026.png
How to start jump roping in 5 easy steps
03:23
LBB walking 04
You're probably walking wrong. Here's how to fix it
01:57
healthy habits working mom brianna keilar 01
How Brianna Keilar keeps healthy habits as a working mom
04:09
LBB bodyweight 03
Try this 10-minute body-weight workout
10:46
Dana Santas Yoga Flow 03
Destress with this 5 minute yoga flow for beginners
06:38
LBB bodyweight 01
Skip your gym and do these 6 body-weight exercises at home
05:16
LBB sitting 02
How to start hooping in 5 steps
03:49
