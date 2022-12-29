pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
This is the year you go to the next level with your pickleball game. A Seattle champ (who happens to be just 5 feet tall) offers her tips on your dinks, splits, kitchen strategy and more.
02:22 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with fitness 17 videos
Monty Python Silly Walk - Thumb 1 - 16x9
New study shows walking this way burns just as much energy as jogging
02:34
Courtnaé Paul poses for a portrait during Red Bull BC One in Oudtshoorn, South Africa, on March 12, 2022. // Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202203140004 // Usage for editorial use only //
The coolest new Olympic sport is one you may have tried 30 years ago
02:48
06 Video Thumb 1 dana santas one dumbbell workout
VIDEO: Try this 10-minute workout that gets to every major muscle group with just one dumbbell
07:02
LBB walking 04
Get more out of your walk with these simple tips
01:57
choosing weights dana santas 2
You're not weak. You're just using the wrong weights in the gym
01:49
sciatica pain lbb with frame
Video: Sciatica affects 2 out of 5 people, here's help
06:48
upper back pain exercises lbb 01
We all have back pain, YouTube's Bob and Brad have answers
03:24
LBB sitting 02
Take a quick break to squeeze in these easy exercises
09:21
dana santas low back pain LOGO
It's easy to remember this one stretch to relieve lower back pain
03:49
dana santas habit stacking coffee
VIDEO: Here's what 'habit stacking' looks like around the house
04:05
how to jump rope trend instagram jnd orig LBB_00000026.png
How to start jump roping in 5 easy steps
03:23
healthy habits working mom brianna keilar 01
How Brianna Keilar keeps healthy habits as a working mom
04:09
LBB bodyweight 03
Try this 10-minute body-weight workout
10:46
Dana Santas Yoga Flow 03
Destress with this 5 minute yoga flow for beginners
06:38
LBB bodyweight 01
Skip your gym and do these 6 body-weight exercises at home
05:16
LBB sitting 02
How to start hooping in 5 steps
03:49
