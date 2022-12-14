This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
