Hospitals are opening triages in parking lots amid 'tripledemic' surge
Health care workers are battling a trifecta of respiratory illnesses — Covid-19, RSV and the flu, resulting in an influx of patients. The situation is so dire, some hospitals are creating space to triage patients by setting up tents in parking lots. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 16 videos
Hospitals are opening triages in parking lots amid 'tripledemic' surge
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN