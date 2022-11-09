Hear Sanjay Gupta explain how acts of kindness affect a key part of the brain
"I find this fascinating, this neural link between generosity and happiness," Dr. Sanjay Gupta said while explaining to the hosts of "CNN This Morning" why doing good really does feel good. Recent studies show that helping friends and family, as well as strangers, can change the brain for the better.
