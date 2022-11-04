Culver in Oregon
Hear what community in Oregon think about legalizing psychedelic drugs
There is a new push to decriminalize psychedelics in the US. In 2020, Oregon became the first US state to legalize psilocybin, commonly known as "magic mushrooms", for personal use for those over age 21. But some in the community aren't so sure. CNN's David Culver reports.
05:03 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Culver in Oregon
Hear what community in Oregon think about legalizing psychedelic drugs
05:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maricopa County voters O'Sullivan split vpx
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inv maga sheriffs
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these dropboxes
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang china zero covid
Inside China's 'zero-Covid' policy
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
imran khan shot vpx
See what happened in the moments after reported assassination attempt
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gupta
Gupta explains 'psychedelic renaissance' happening in America
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
imran khan car
Video shows rally where Imran Khan was shot
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Uvalde parents 2
Girl calls 911 during Uvalde shooting. Here's what her dad taught her at home
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Pelosi (L) and US House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi attend Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Bennett)
Prosecutors: Attacker woke Pelosi, stood by his bedside
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kari lake denial
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper kimmel 100222 vpx
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Elon Musk for pushing Paul Pelosi conspiracy
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miah cerillo prerecorded testimony
CNN obtains 911 audio from a student in Robb Elementary
07:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN