Hear Sanjay Gupta explain the brain science behind why we cheat
Do we feel safe and secure? Do we think everyone else is cheating? These are a few of the questions we tend to ask ourselves before we cheat. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the brain science behind this puzzling human behavior.
03:19 - Source: CNN
