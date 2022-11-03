sanjay gupta cheating cnn lbb
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain the brain science behind why we cheat
Do we feel safe and secure? Do we think everyone else is cheating? These are a few of the questions we tend to ask ourselves before we cheat. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the brain science behind this puzzling human behavior.
03:19 - Source: CNN
Improve your wellbeing with mindfulness 8 videos
sanjay gupta cheating cnn lbb
Hear Sanjay Gupta explain the brain science behind why we cheat
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
How the world's best pole vaulter handles stress
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dana Santas Breathing Better 02
Optimize your breathing with these tips
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jack Dawson, son of CNN senior producer Margaret Dawson - to use with LBB video
Here's how to help your child with big feelings
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20210608-Life But Better-How to drink tea
Why tea is good for you and how to make the perfect cup
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana aantas breathing 01
This 90-second deep breathing exercise will help relieve stress
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nature prescriptions national parks 01
She was depressed, but instead of a pill her doctor prescribed this
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quiet Parks International awarded its first Quiet Wilderness Parks certification to the Zabalo River in Ecuador.
Listening to these sounds in nature will relax you
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN