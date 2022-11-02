Two doctors say stop blaming mental health for mass shootings
It has become increasingly common to attribute mental illness as a key reason young men turn into active shooters. Relying on decades of experience, psychologist Dr. John Duffy and Vanderbilt University psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan M. Metzl question that idea while hashing out why a generation of young men, who were "handed the keys to the kingdom," have turned lethargic and hopeless.
Dr. Duffy is a CNN wellness contributor who has spent 25 years working with children and adolescents weekly in his Chicago practice.
Dr. Metzl is an author and professor who studies mass shooters, race, mental health and gun violence. He is the director of the department of medicine, health, and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
